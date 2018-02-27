Etsy Inc (ETSY) Shares Skyrocket on Q4 Earnings Report

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY ) reported on its fourth quarter after the bell, topping analysts’ expectations.

The e-commerce website said that its quarter included adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, coming in well ahead of analysts’ expectations of 9 cents per share, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. Etsy also posted strong revenue figures as the company raked in $136.3 million, roughly $3.8 million more than the $132.5 million that analysts were calling for, per Thomson Reuters.

Revenue also improved as the figure was 23.6% higher than it was during the year-ago period. The quarter was a landmark one for the company as it marked the first time Etsy surpassed the $1 billion sales figure in one quarter, which was a 17.8% improvement compared to the year-ago quarter.

The company also impressed on its active sellers and active buyers percentages figures as both of these surged by double digits compared to the same period in fiscal 2016. “Etsy had a good fourth quarter and helped our sellers achieve a meaningful acceleration in sales growth during an important holiday season,” Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said in a statement.

“We created a more engaging experience for our buyers, and delivered our first-ever billion dollar quarter of GMS, reflecting strong growth across all of our core markets. We believe we’re well positioned heading into 2018 and we’re looking forward to a great year.”

ETSY stock gained about 13.7% after the bell Tuesday.