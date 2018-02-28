Exact Sciences (EXAS) a Buy at $44.37

Exact Sciences (EXAS) drops to a Buy this week based on the latest news, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Strong Buy to Buy, for Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation which yielded conclusions that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average results in 1 areas: analytical scoring that is below average. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is a component of the 338 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is part of the 657 company GICS Health Technology sector. EXAS has a market value of $5.3 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 83 among the 338 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 65 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

EXAS has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

EXAS's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. EXAS's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. Exact Sciences' fundamental scores give EXAS a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge EXAS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of EXAS's shares based on the recent $44.37 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.