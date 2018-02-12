Exceptional Earnings Growth Makes Nvidia (NVDA) a Strong Buy at recent price of $231.39

Currently, Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a Strong Buy using the algorithmic processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 11 months. Nvidia Corp's Strong Buy recommendation is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top decile, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive and analytical scores that are above average.

As one of the 374 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector NVDA is a component of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group within this sector. NVDA has a market value of $140.6 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 62 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Nvidia has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

NVDA's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. NVDA's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Nvidia a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge NVDA's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $231.39 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, NVDA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.