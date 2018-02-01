Extreme Networks’ (EXTR) Robust Earnings Momentum Make it a Buy at recent price of $15.03

Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) is ranked as a Buy using the metric based analytics imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. EXTR has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Strong Buy to a Buy. Extreme Networks Inc's Buy recommendation is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive and analytical scores that are near average; and produced below average results in 1 area: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness.

EXTR is a $1.6 billion in market value constituent of the Computer Communications GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 21 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile. EXTR is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 44 among the 374 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector and 422 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 92 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

EXTR has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

EXTR's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. EXTR's metric for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Extreme Networks' fundamental scores give EXTR a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view EXTR's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $15.03 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, EXTR currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.