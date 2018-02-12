Facebook (FB) a Buy at recent price of $175.65, on Solid Earnings Growth

Currently, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader algorithmic stock evaluator. The approach to investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking FB has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month. The Buy recommendation for Facebook Inc resulted from an analytical process that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 1 areas: analytical scoring that is near average.

FB is a $511.8 billion in market value component of the Internet Software/Services GICS industry group where the ranking for FB by Portfolio Grader places it 25 among the 91 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. FB is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 93 among the 322 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector and 706 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 28 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

FB has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below the industry average, while the rankings for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. FB's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Facebook's fundamental scores give FB a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view FB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $175.65 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, FB currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.