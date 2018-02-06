Fading Quant Score Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to Hold at recent price of $17.65

The Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy, for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) may have been impacted adversely by being a component of an industry group and sector that are ranked well below average in attractiveness. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average, analytical scores that are near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third. Portfolio Grader currently ranks FCX as a Hold. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metric based, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. FCX has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

As one of the 151 companies in the GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector the company is a constituent of the 60 company Precious Metals GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of FCX is $26.0 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for FCX by Portfolio Grader places it 15 among the 60 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 17 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 111 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

FCX has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. FCX's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Freeport-McMoRan's fundamental scores give FCX a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view FCX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $17.65 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, FCX currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.