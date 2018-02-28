FedEx (FDX) a Buy at $248.62

FedEx (FDX) a New Buy at $248.62 based on the most current news, and relative pricing of its shares. The investment rationale for FedEx Corp's (NYSE:FDX) Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to is based on reasoning that considers analytical scoring that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is much better than average. Being in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this to some extent. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is a component of the 12 company Air Freight/Couriers GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 111 company GICS Transportation sector. The market value of FDX is $66.6 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks FDX 3 among the 12 companies in this industry group.

The Transportation sector is ranked number 11 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Air Freight/Couriers industry group is ranked 92 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

FedEx has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FDX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. FDX's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. FedEx's fundamental scores give FDX a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures FDX's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at FDX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of FDX's shares based on the recent $248.62 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.