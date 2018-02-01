Feeble Earnings Visibility Restrict Xerox (XRX) Rating

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) is ranked as a Hold using Portfolio Grader's analytical stock evaluator. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. XRX has maintained this ranking for 3 months. The Hold recommendation for Xerox Corporation is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary which yielded conclusions that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is near average; and produced below average results in 4 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the third quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average.

The company is one of 23 companies within the Computer Peripherals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. The market value of XRX is $8.4 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for XRX puts it 16 among the 23 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Peripherals industry group is ranked 89 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Xerox has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

XRX's operational scores provide very mixed results with a ranking for earnings growth and sales growth that are materially below average, while the score for operating margin is materially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. XRX's grade for cash flow is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Xerox places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views XRX's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at XRX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $34.13 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, XRX currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.