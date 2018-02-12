Feeble Industry Group Rank Penalize Alphabet (GOOG) Rating

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is ranked as a Hold using the analytical processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks with fundamental and quantitative analytical. GOOG has maintained this ranking for 6 months. The Hold recommendation for Alphabet Inc resulted from an analytical process that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and analytical scores that are below average.

GOOG is classified as a member of the 91 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 322 company GICS Technology Services sector. GOOG has a market value of $721.0 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GOOG puts it 53 among the 91 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 28 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

GOOG has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GOOG's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Alphabet a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GOOG's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of GOOG's shares based on the recent $1038.64 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.