Fewer Negatives Lift Ranking of AT&T (T) to Hold at recent price of $38.07

AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) is ranked as a Hold using the algorithmic processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. T has been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week. The Hold recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Sell to Hold, for AT&T Inc is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary which yielded results that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and analytical scores that are above average; and produced below average outcomes in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average.

The company is one of the 72 companies in the GICS Communications sector and is a member of the 20 company Major Telecommunications GICS industry group within this sector. T's market value is $233.7 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for T puts it 14 among the 20 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Communications sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Major Telecommunications industry group is ranked 49 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system AT&T has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

T's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. T's grades for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give AT&T a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge T's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $38.07 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, T currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.