FireEye Inc (FEYE) Posts Q4 Adj. Profit Ahead of Expectations

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) posted its fourth-quarter results late Thursday.

The company announced that it lost $77 million during the period, or 42 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, FireEye earned a profit of a penny a share, topping the year-ago loss of three cents per share. The Wall Street consensus estimate called for a loss of a penny per share on an adjusted basis.

On the revenue front, the security software company raked in $202.3 million, topping the year-ago total of $184.7 million. Analysts were calling for sales of $193.7 million for the company’s fourth quarter.

FireEye posted strong billings during the period as well, amounting to $242.2 million. “We achieved strong results across all key financial metrics in the fourth quarter and delivered against our year-long commitment of billings and revenue growth, non-GAAP operating profitability, and positive operating and free cash flow by the fourth quarter,” CEO Kevin Mandia said.

For its fiscal 2018, the company predicts that it will earn up to four cents per share on an adjusted basis, ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of a loss of two cents per share. FireEye adds that it will rake in revenue in the range of $815 million to $825 million, ahead of the projection of $800.1 million.

Billings are slated to be in between $810 million and $830 million, compared to the Wall Street guidance of $817 million.

FEYE stock surged 12.6% after the bell Thursday.