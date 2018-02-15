Flagging Industry Group Rank Downgrade HanesBrands (HBI) to Sell at recent price of $21.15

The Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, for HanesBrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) is significant considering it is a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked above average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is below average, analytical scoring that is well below average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter. HBI is rated as a Sell by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. HBI has been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

The company is a $7.7 billion in market value constituent of the Apparel/Footwear GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 25 among the 31 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average. HBI is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 130 among the 154 companies in the sector of its Consumer Non-Durables sector and 3,875 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Consumer Non-Durables sector is ranked number 4 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Apparel/Footwear industry group is ranked 34 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores HBI has received are average or below-average scores in 8 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

HBI's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. HBI's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. HanesBrands' fundamental scores give HBI a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge HBI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $21.15 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, HBI currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.