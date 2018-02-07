Flopping Earnings Growth Keep DowDuPont (DWDP) a Sell at recent price of $71.89

The rationale for DowDuPont Inc's (NULL:DWDP) Sell recommendation is the result of an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average. While the company derives some benefit of being in an industry group that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to a degree. DWDP is rated as a Sell by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative analytical, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is one of the 165 companies in the GICS Process Industries sector and is a constituent of the 8 company Chemicals: Major Diversified GICS industry group within this sector. DWDP's market value is $165.0 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group The current DWDP score from Portfolio grader places it 7 within the 8 companies in this industry group.

The Process Industries sector is ranked number 13 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals: Major Diversified industry group is ranked 18 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores DWDP has attained are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

DWDP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average, while the scores for earnings growth and operating margin are discernably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. DWDP's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, DowDuPont places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge DWDP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $71.89 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, DWDP currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

