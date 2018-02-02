Flopping Quant Score Make Gulfport Energy (GPOR) a Sell at recent price of $9.78

Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) is ranked as a Sell using the Portfolio Grader analytical stock evaluator. With unique fundamental and quantitative analytical, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month. Gulfport Energy Corp's Sell recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, analytical scoring that is below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive.

GPOR is a constituent of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 187 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. GPOR has a market value of $2.3 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GPOR puts it 114 among the 134 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 102 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores the company has realized are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GPOR's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GPOR's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Gulfport Energy a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view GPOR's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $9.78 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GPOR currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.