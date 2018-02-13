Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Shares Go Gangbusters on Q4 Earnings

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL ) posted its fourth-quarter results Tuesday, sending shares skyrocketing after the bell.

The watchmaker announced a net loss of $79.9 million, compared to income of $49.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Its diluted earnings per share were $1.65 per share, due in part to tax charges of $2.20 per diluted share as a result of changes in the U.S. tax code, as well as a restructuring charge of nine cents per diluted share.

On an adjusted basis, Fossil Group announced earnings of 64 cents per share, below the year-ago adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share. The figure topped analysts’ expectations of 40 cents per share.

Revenue came in at $920.8 million, falling from its year-ago sales of $959.2 million. The figure came in ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of $890 million for the quarter.