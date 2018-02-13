Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX) Strong Earnings Growth Make it a Buy at recent price of $17.57

The rationale for Freeport-McMoRan Inc's (NYSE:FCX) Buy recommendation is grounded on analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average. The company's Buy recommendation stands out more as a result of being in an industry group and sector that are ranked below average in attractiveness. The a Buy rating for FCX is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company is a constituent of the 60 company Precious Metals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 151 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. FCX's market value is $25.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 60 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 18 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 122 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Freeport-McMoRan has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. FCX's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Freeport-McMoRan a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view FCX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of FCX's shares based on the recent $17.57 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.