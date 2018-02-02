Funereal Earnings Growth Keep JC Penney Company (JCP) a Strong Sell at recent price of $3.61

JC Penney Company Inc's (NYSE:JCP) current Strong Sell recommendation is based in part on analytical scoring that is well below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is unattractive. The recommendation for JCP is adversely affected by being a component of an industry group and sector that are rated well below average in attractiveness. Portfolio Grader currently ranks JCP as a Strong Sell. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking JCP has had from Portfolio Grader for 10 months.

JCP is classified as a constituent of the 5 company Department Stores GICS industry group, which is part of the 148 company GICS Retail Trade sector. The market value of JCP is $1.2 billion which falls in the fourth quartile relative to its peers JCP is currently ranked number 5 among the 5 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 15 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Department Stores industry group is ranked 101 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

JC Penney Company has earned below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

JCP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. JCP's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. JC Penney Company's fundamental scores give JCP a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views JCP's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at JCP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of JCP's shares based on the recent $3.61 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.