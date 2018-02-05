Gaming Rumors: New Crash Bandicoot Game Coming in 2019?

The gaming world has been talking about a potential new Crash Bandicoot game from Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ).

Source: Sony

Fans of the classic PlayStation series are excited about these rumors, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet by the video game maker. Activision cashed in big time on last year’s Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, bringing back remastered versions of the classic series.

PlayStation owners everywhere rejoiced in the classic game, which brought in many gamers in the 1990s. The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will actually reach more gamers moving forward as Activision is creating a port of the game for Nintendo Switch and Windows PC, slated for a 2018 release.

In fact, the company said that the Crash Bandicoot trilogy was the “No. 1 top selling remastered collection in PS4 history.” Activision added that since the games’ release in June, it has continued to be among the top 10 selling PS4 titles in the U.S. for 2018 so far in terms of units sold.

While there has been no confirmation over a new Crash Bandicoot game from Activision, Licensor GB Eye said the company has another title that is coming in 2019. Licensor GB Eye is a company based out of the UK that sells licensed posters, drinkware and other merchandise of the series, as well as Destiny-branded items.

The company said that Activision has a five-year plan to capitalize on the renewed interest for Crash Bandicoot.