General Electric (GE) a Strong Sell at $14.74

The Strong Sell for General Electric (GE) this week is based on the most recent market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. General Electric Co's (NYSE:GE) Strong Sell recommendation is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were below average conclusions in 4 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scores that are well below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive; and produced above average in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, and an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GE has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months.

With a $127.8 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Industrial Conglomerates, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Producer Manufacturing, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the current GE score from Portfolio grader places it 14 within the 14 companies in this industry group; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 278 among the 279 companies in the sector of its Producer Manufacturing sector, and number 4,610 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 55 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

General Electric has realized below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GE's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, General Electric places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $14.74 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GE currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.