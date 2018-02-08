Gerber Baby 2018: First Child With Down Syndrome to Win Annual Contest

Nestle SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NSRGY ) company Gerber has announced the winner of its Gerber Baby 2018 photo contest.

Source: Shutterstock

The winner of the Gerber Baby 2018 photo contest is Lucas Warren. Baby Lucas hails from Dalton, Ga., and took the top spot while competing against 140,000 contestants. As a result, his parents will receive a grand cash prize of $50,000.

As the winner of the Gerber Baby 2018 photo contest, Lucas will become the 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby. This means that he will become the face of the company’s social media channels for the next year.

“Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby,” Bill Partyka, President and CEO of Gerber, said in a statement. “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

The Gerber Baby photo contest has been going on since 2010, with a new winner chosen every year. Lucas also holds a special title as the winner of the 2018 contest. He is the first baby with Down Syndrome to win the contest.

Lucas’ parents say that they are happy with his win because it will allow him to be seen by many across the world. As such, they hope his presence as the 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby will help spread awareness about Down Syndrome.

The Gerber Baby 2018 photo contests also named 12 other winners in the “Giggles and Wiggles” and “Best Dressed” categories. These winners will also get a smaller amount of cash, as well as some other prizes from Gerber.

