Gerdau (GGB) a Sell at recent price of $4.48, on Shrinking Quant Score

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) is ranked as a Sell using Portfolio Grader's algorithmic stock evaluator. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. GGB has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Hold to a Sell. The Sell recommendation for Gerdau SA is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated results that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is near average; and produced below average outcomes in 4 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is below average.

GGB ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Steel, and in the top half of its sector group, Non-Energy Minerals, with a market value of $5.3 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 106 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores GGB has achieved are average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GGB's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is better than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much worse than average. GGB's score for cash flow is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Gerdau's fundamental scores give GGB a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure GGB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $4.48 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GGB currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.