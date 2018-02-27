Goldman Sachs (GS) a Sell at $271.31 based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (NYSE:GS) Sell recommendation is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 1 area: an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness; and produced below average conclusions in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, analytical scores that are below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

As one of the 991 companies in the GICS Finance sector GS is a component of the 41 company Investment Banks/Brokers GICS industry group within this sector. GS has a market value of $102.3 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GS puts it 33 among the 41 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Finance sector is ranked number 15 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Investment Banks/Brokers industry group is ranked 27 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. GS's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Goldman Sachs' fundamental scores give GS a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure GS's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of GS's shares based on the recent $271.31 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.