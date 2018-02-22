Goldman Sachs (GS) a Sell This Week

The Sell for Goldman Sachs (GS) this week is based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. The Sell recommendation for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is the result of a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the third quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average, and an analytical score that is below average. Being in an industry group that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this in whole or in part. GS has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The company is a constituent of the 41 company Investment Banks/Brokers GICS industry group, which is part of the 991 company GICS Finance sector. The market value of GS is $99.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 35 among the 41 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Investment Banks/Brokers industry group is ranked 22 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

GS scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GS's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. GS's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Goldman Sachs' fundamental scores give GS a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge GS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $263.21 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, GS currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.