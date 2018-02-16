Goldman Sachs (GS) a Sell This Week

The Sell for Goldman Sachs (GS) this week is based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. The Sell recommendation for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation which generated conclusions that were above average in 1 area: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness; and produced below average results in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, an analytical score that is below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The company is one of the 991 companies in the GICS Finance sector and is a constituent of the 41 company Investment Banks/Brokers GICS industry group within this sector. GS has a market value of $101.0 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 36 among the 41 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 12 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Investment Banks/Brokers industry group is ranked 17 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores achieved by the company are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. GS's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Goldman Sachs a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure GS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of GS's shares based on the recent $267.68 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.