Google Chrome Ad Blocker Goes Live: 9 Things to Know

There’s now an official Google Chrome ad blocker to help users better search the web.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) says that the introduction of its new Google Chrome ad blocker comes after complaints from users about annoying ads. As a result, the company will now be blocking some ads in an effort to make searching the web easier.

Here are a few things to know about the new Google Chrome ad blocker.

The new ad blocker will stop loud video ads and annoying full-screen ones.

Websites that continue to use these ads after warnings will have all their ads blocked on Chrome.

Google says that the ad blocking will also affect ads that come from Google ads.

The ad blocker will first target ads that don’t meet the standards set Coalition for Better Ads.

Google hopes that this will convince users to avoid other ad blockers, which can hurt ad revenue on websites that don’t use obtrusive ads.

The Google Chrome ad blocker will determines a sites worthiness to display ads based on how many infractions it has when under an ad test.

This test can result in the website receiving one of three grades: Passing, Warning, or Failing.

Google Chrome will notifying users when it is blocking ads from a website.

It will also allow users to chose to not block ads from a website that doesn’t meet the company’s advertisement standards.

You can follow this link to learn more about the new Google Chrome ad blocker.

