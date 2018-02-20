Google Pay: 11 Things Android Users Should Know

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) has a new app called “Google Pay.”

Here are a few things that Android users need to know about Google Pay.

The new app brings together all of the various payment service that Google offers.

This includes Android Pay, Google Wallet, buying apps on the Play Store and Chrome filling out payment information.

This method will allow users to more easily access payment information that is saved to their Google accounts.

Google Pay is already up and running for some services, such as YouTube and Fandango.

The service will continue to expand out to more stores and brands in the coming weeks.

Users of the app will also be able use it to transfer money between each other in the future.

The app acts as a way for users to manage and store various debit and credit cards via their smart devices.

There’s also a feature to the app that lets users see local deals in their area.

Users of the Google Pay app can also use it to keep track of their most recent transactions.

With the introduction of Google Pay, the company is also rebranding Google Wallet to Google Pay Send.

The new app still doesn’t have all the functionality of Google Wallet, which means some users will still have to use Google Pay Send for certain tasks.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Google Pay app and what changes to expect.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.