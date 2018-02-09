Groupon (GRPN) a Buy at recent price of $5.05, on Solid Earnings Momentum

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) derives some benefit for its Buy recommendation from being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this in whole or in part. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive, and analytical scoring that is below average. The a Buy rating for GRPN is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metric based. GRPN has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

GRPN is one of 19 companies within the Advertising/Marketing Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 157 company GICS Commercial Services sector. The market value of GRPN is $3.0 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for GRPN puts it 4 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Commercial Services sector is ranked number 7 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Advertising/Marketing Services industry group is ranked 92 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

GRPN has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. GRPN's scores for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Groupon places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GRPN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of GRPN's shares based on the recent $5.05 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.