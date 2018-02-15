Groupon’s (GRPN) Superior Quant Score Make it a Buy at recent price of $4.7

Groupon Inc's (NASDAQ:GRPN) current Buy recommendation is based on reasoning that considers an analytical score that is below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive. While GRPN derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this in whole or in part. The a Buy rating for GRPN is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GRPN has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The company is a $2.6 billion in market value component of the Advertising/Marketing Services GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for GRPN puts it 5 among the 19 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. GRPN is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 53 among the 158 companies in the sector of its Commercial Services sector and 1,327 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Commercial Services sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Advertising/Marketing Services industry group is ranked 89 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

GRPN has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. GRPN's grades for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Groupon a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges GRPN's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GRPN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $4.7 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GRPN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.