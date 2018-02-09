HanesBrands (HBI) a Hold at recent price of $19.57, on Feeble Industry Group Rank

Being a member of a sector and an industry group that are rated above average in attractiveness are factors in HanesBrands Inc's (NYSE:HBI) Hold recommendation which may have had positive impact. Factors in this recommendation include analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average. The a Hold rating for HBI is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking HBI has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

HBI is a $7.7 billion in market value member of the Apparel/Footwear GICS industry group where the ranking for HBI by Portfolio Grader places it 16 among the 31 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot. HBI is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 71 among the 154 companies in the sector of its Consumer Non-Durables sector and 1,913 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Consumer Non-Durables sector is ranked number 4 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Apparel/Footwear industry group is ranked 42 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

HanesBrands has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. HBI's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are markedly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, HanesBrands places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view HBI's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $19.57 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, HBI currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.