Healthy Earnings Visibility Keep Intel (INTC) a Buy at recent price of $43.88

Intel Corp's (NASDAQ:INTC) Buy recommendation stands out more as a result of being in a sector and an industry group that are ranked below average in attractiveness. Reasons for this recommendation include an analytical score that is below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average. Portfolio Grader currently ranks INTC as a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. INTC has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

As one of the 374 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector INTC is a constituent of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group within this sector. INTC has a market value of $205.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for INTC puts it 21 among the 62 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

INTC has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

INTC's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. INTC's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Intel a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge INTC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology assesses the relative value of INTC's shares based on the recent $43.88 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.