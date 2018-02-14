Helios & Matheson Analytics’ (HMNY) Healthy Quant Score Keep it a Buy at recent price of $5.43

Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc's (NASDAQ:HMNY) current Buy recommendation is the result of a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive, and analytical scores that are below average. The company's Buy recommendation is all the more noteworthy due to the fact that it is in a sector and an industry group that are rated below average in attractiveness. Portfolio Grader currently ranks HMNY as a Buy. This analytical tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking HMNY has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The company is classified as a component of the 112 company Information Technology Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 322 company GICS Technology Services sector. The market value of HMNY is $0.1 billion which falls in the bottom half of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for HMNY puts it 45 among the 112 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 1 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Information Technology Services industry group is ranked 14 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

HMNY has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. HMNY's scores for return on equity and cash flow are much better than its industry group average. Helios & Matheson Analytics' fundamental scores give HMNY a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges HMNY's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at HMNY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of HMNY's shares based on the recent $5.43 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.