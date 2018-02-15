Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) a Hold at recent price of $16.14, on Feeble Earnings Visibility

Aspects of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.'s (NYSE:HPE) current Hold recommendation is analytical scoring that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average. The company's Hold recommendation must also be considered in the context of being in a sector and an industry group that are ranked near average in attractiveness. The a Hold rating for HPE is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Computer Processing Hardware, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $25.7 billion.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Processing Hardware industry group is ranked 62 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

HPE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. HPE's grade for cash flow is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure HPE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of HPE's shares based on the recent $16.14 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.