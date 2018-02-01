Hewlett Packard (HPQ) a Buy at recent price of $23.32, on High-Level Quant Score

The reasoning behind Hewlett Packard Inc's (NYSE:HPQ) current Buy recommendation is an analytical score that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive. Being in an industry group and sector that are ranked well above average in attractiveness, HPQ's Buy recommendation is all the more notable. HPQ is rated as a Buy by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 10 months.

With a $39.5 billion market value, the company ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Computer Processing Hardware, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the current HPQ score from Portfolio grader places it 1 within the 9 companies in this industry group; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 66 among the 374 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector, and number 682 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Processing Hardware industry group is ranked 18 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

HPQ has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

HPQ's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. HPQ's grades for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Hewlett Packard places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view HPQ's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $23.32 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, HPQ currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.