High-Level Measures for Quant Score Make Micron Technology (MU) a Strong Buy at recent price of $40.82

Currently, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) has a Strong Buy using the analytical processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MU has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months. Micron Technology Inc's Strong Buy recommendation is a result of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced conclusions that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive and analytical scoring that is above average.

MU ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Semiconductors, and in the top decile of sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $47.3 billion.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 43 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Micron Technology has received above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

MU's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MU's grades for cash flow and return on equity are appreciably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Micron Technology places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MU's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $40.82 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MU currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.