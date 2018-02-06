High-Level Quant Score Make Citigroup (C) a Buy at recent price of $73.27

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Buy recommendation derives some benefit from being in an industry group that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this in whole or in part. Factors in this recommendation include a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive, and an analytical score that is below average. Portfolio Grader currently ranks C as a Buy. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is one of the 988 companies in the GICS Finance sector and is a component of the 30 company Financial Conglomerates GICS industry group within this sector. C's market value is $197.9 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group The ranking for C by Portfolio Grader places it 14 among the 30 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 12 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Financial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 36 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

C has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

C's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. C's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Citigroup a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure C's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $73.27 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, C currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.