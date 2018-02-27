Hold for Biogen (BIIB) This Week

At $290.01, Biogen (BIIB) a Hold based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. Aspects of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ:BIIB) current Hold recommendation is a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average, an analytical score that is below average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third. While the company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked near average in attractiveness which may offset this to some extent. BIIB has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

BIIB is a member of the 338 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is part of the 657 company GICS Health Technology sector. BIIB's market value is $61.3 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for BIIB by Portfolio Grader places it 210 among the 338 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 65 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

BIIB has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BIIB's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. BIIB's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Biogen places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures BIIB's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BIIB's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of BIIB's shares based on the recent $290.01 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.