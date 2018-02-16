Hold for Biogen (BIIB) This Week

Biogen (BIIB) remains a Hold this week based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ:BIIB) current Hold recommendation is grounded on an analytical score that is below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average. Being in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked near average in attractiveness which may offset this to some extent. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BIIB has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The company is a $63.3 billion in market value component of the Biotechnology GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BIIB puts it 206 among the 338 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position. BIIB is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 401 among the 659 companies in the sector of its Health Technology sector and 2,827 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 65 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Biogen has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. BIIB's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Biogen places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BIIB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of BIIB's shares based on the recent $299.32 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.