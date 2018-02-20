Hold for Cisco (CSCO) This Week

At $44.33, Cisco (CSCO) a Hold based on the most recent comparative pricing of its shares and analysis. Cisco Systems Inc's (NASDAQ:CSCO) Hold recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is below average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CSCO has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The company is a $219.5 billion in market value component of the Computer Communications GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CSCO puts it 9 among the 21 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. CSCO is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 178 among the 374 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector and 1,939 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 78 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Cisco has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. CSCO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Cisco a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CSCO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of CSCO's shares based on the recent $44.33 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

