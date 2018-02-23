Hold for Delta Air Lines (DAL) This Week

Delta Air Lines (DAL) a Hold at $52.57 based on the latest SEC filings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Influencing Delta Air Lines Inc's (NYSE:DAL) current Hold recommendation is a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average, analytical scores that are near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the third quarter. The recommendation for DAL have been adversely impacted by being a component of an industry group and sector that are ranked above average in attractiveness. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

As one of the 111 companies in the GICS Transportation sector the company is a member of the 18 company Airlines GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of DAL is $37.5 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for DAL puts it 13 among the 18 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Transportation sector is ranked number 12 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Airlines industry group is ranked 37 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Delta Air Lines has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. DAL's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Delta Air Lines a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view DAL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of DAL's shares based on the recent $52.57 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.