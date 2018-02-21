Hold for Medtronic (MDT) This Week

Medtronic (MDT) a Hold this week based on the most current market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. The Hold recommendation for Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) is the result of a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third. As a component in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked near average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this in whole or in part. MDT has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

MDT is a component of the 170 company Medical Specialties GICS industry group, which is part of the 657 company GICS Health Technology sector. The market value of MDT is $110.5 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MDT puts it 93 among the 170 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Medical Specialties industry group is ranked 61 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Medtronic has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MDT's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. MDT's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Medtronic's fundamental scores give MDT a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view MDT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $81.63 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MDT currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.