Hold for Qualcomm (QCOM) This Week

At $63.98, Qualcomm (QCOM) a Hold based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. The Hold recommendation for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) resulted from an analytical process that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is much better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 4 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and analytical scores that are well below average. QCOM has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

With a $94.7 billion market value, QCOM ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Telecommunications Equipment, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for QCOM puts it 28 among the 55 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 199 among the 374 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector, and number 2,195 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 70 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Qualcomm has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. QCOM's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Qualcomm places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure QCOM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $63.98 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, QCOM currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.