Home Depot (HD) a Buy at $188.46

The Buy for Home Depot (HD) this week is based on the most current market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. Home Depot Inc's (NYSE:HD) current Buy recommendation is based in part on analytical scoring that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive. The Buy recommendation for HD stands out more as a result of being a component of a sector and an industry group that are ranked above average in attractiveness. HD has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Strong Buy to a Buy.

The company ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Home Improvement Chains, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Retail Trade, with a market value of $220.1 billion.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 14 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Home Improvement Chains industry group is ranked 39 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

HD has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. HD's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Home Depot a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view HD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of HD's shares based on the recent $188.46 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.