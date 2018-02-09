Huntington Bancshares’ (HBAN) Upgraded to Hold at recent price of $15.1

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) a Hold. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The shares have been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week. The Hold recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Sell to Hold, for Huntington Bancshares Inc is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary which yielded conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average and an analytical score that is above average; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, and an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness.

HBAN ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Regional Banks, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Finance, with a market value of $17.2 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 12 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Regional Banks industry group is ranked 77 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Huntington Bancshares has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

HBAN's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are much better than average. HBAN's grades for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Huntington Bancshares' fundamental scores give HBAN a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges HBAN's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at HBAN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of HBAN's shares based on the recent $15.1 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.