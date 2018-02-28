IBM (IBM) a Strong Sell at $156.55 based on the latest news, and relative pricing of its shares. The Strong Sell recommendation for International Business Machines Inc (NYSE:IBM) is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary which generated results that were below average in 4 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, an analytical score that is below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive; and produced above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and an industry group rated above average in attractiveness. IBM has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

As one of the 322 companies in the GICS Technology Services sector the company is a member of the 111 company Information Technology Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of IBM is $144.9 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 110 among the 111 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Information Technology Services industry group is ranked 16 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

IBM has achieved below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. IBM's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give IBM a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge IBM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $156.55 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, IBM currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.