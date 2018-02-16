IBM (IBM) a Strong Sell This Week

This week, IBM (IBM) drops to a Strong Sell based on the most current stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. The rationale for International Business Machines Inc's (NYSE:IBM) Strong Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Sell, is grounded on analytical scoring that is below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is unattractive. Being in of an industry group and sector that are ranked well above average in attractiveness adds an explanation point to the company's Strong Sell recommendation. IBM has been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week.

IBM is one of 112 companies within the Information Technology Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 322 company GICS Technology Services sector. IBM's market value is $144.4 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for IBM puts it 111 among the 112 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 1 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Information Technology Services industry group is ranked 14 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

IBM has attained below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. IBM's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. IBM's fundamental scores give IBM a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure IBM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of IBM's shares based on the recent $156.01 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.