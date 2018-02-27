IHOP National Pancake Day 2018: How to Get Free Pancakes

Today is IHOP National Pancake Day 2018 and that means free pancakes for customers.

The offer from the Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN ) company gets customers one free short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes. The offer is available to those that stop by the chain from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. today. These times may vary some depending on the location.

Those looking to stop in at their local location for IHOP National Pancake Day should make sure it is participating in the promotion. The offer from the company is only for one free short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes per customer. It also is only available to those that chose to dine-in.

IHOP National Pancake Day isn’t just about getting free pancakes. It’s also about donating to help save lives. The restaurant chain is taking up donations for local children’s hospitals and health organizations. It hopes to raise a total of $5 million this year from the promotion.

IHOP National Pancake Day has been going on since 2006. The company’s effort to raise money during this time has seen customers contributing $30 million to hospitals and health organizations.

National Pancake Day is a little different from other food holidays in the U.S. These types of events typically see customers able to get good deals from a range of company’s. However, National Pancake Day is mostly celebrated by IHOP and not other restaurant chains. Customers may find deals from other local restaurants, but it just depends on where they live.

