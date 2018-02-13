Improving Analytics Upgrade of CSRA, Inc. (CSRA) to Hold at recent price of $40.39

The judgment behind CSRA, Inc.'s (NYSE:CSRA) Hold recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Sell to is based in part on a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the third quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average, and analytical scores that are near average. The Hold recommendation for CSRA needs to also be evaluated from the perspective of being a component of an industry group and sector that are rated well above average in attractiveness. CSRA is rated as a Hold by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The shares have been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

The company ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Information Technology Services, and in the top half of its sector group, Technology Services, with a market value of $5.0 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Information Technology Services industry group is ranked 14 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CSRA, Inc. has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CSRA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. CSRA's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. CSRA, Inc.'s fundamental scores give CSRA a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CSRA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $40.39 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CSRA currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.