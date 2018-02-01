Improving Analytics Upgrade of Verizon (VZ) to Hold at recent price of $54.07

Verizon Communication Inc's (NYSE:VZ) current Hold recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Sell to is grounded on analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average. Being in a sector and an industry group that are rated well above average in attractiveness are factors that may have positively impacted VZ's Hold recommendation. Portfolio Grader currently ranks VZ as a Hold. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is a $223.2 billion in market value component of the Major Telecommunications GICS industry group where the ranking for VZ by Portfolio Grader places it 12 among the 20 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position. VZ is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 41 among the 72 companies in the sector of its Communications sector and 2,178 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Communications sector number 6 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Major Telecommunications industry group is ranked 29 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Verizon has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

VZ's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. VZ's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Verizon places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge VZ's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of VZ's shares based on the recent $54.07 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.