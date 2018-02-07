Improving Earnings Visibility Metrics Drive Upgrade of EBay (EBAY) to Buy at recent price of $42.79

The current recommendation of Buy for EBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) is derived using the analytical processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. EBAY has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week. EBay Inc's Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to Buy, is a result of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced conclusions that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average results in 2 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and analytical scores that are below average.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 57 company Other Consumer Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 257 company GICS Consumer Services sector. EBAY has a market value of $46.5 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 12 among the 57 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Other Consumer Services industry group is ranked 68 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

EBay has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

EBAY's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. EBAY's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, EBay places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view EBAY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of EBAY's shares based on the recent $42.79 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.