Industry Group Rank Keep Gerdau (GGB) a Sell at recent price of $4.43

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) a Sell. This analytical tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical. GGB has maintained this ranking for the last month. Gerdau SA's Sell recommendation is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in its industry group that is in the third quarter, an analytical score that is near average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is below average.

The company is a component of the 25 company Steel GICS industry group, which is part of the 151 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. GGB's market value is $5.0 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GGB puts it 18 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 17 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 101 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores attained by GGB are average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GGB's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is better than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much worse than average. GGB's metric for cash flow is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Gerdau's fundamental scores give GGB a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures GGB's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GGB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $4.43 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GGB currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.